Update: Artic blast brings sub-zero wind chills, light snow; more expected

“Going out in this weather is literally going to risk your life. The temperatures we have can cause frostbite to any exposed skin within 30 minutes,” Kralicek said. “If you do have to go outside, you are encouraged to dress in layers as if you are going to be outside for hours.”

He said EMSA had responded in recent days to a number of slip-and-falls from people just walking to their mailbox who were not dressed to be out in the frigid cold for more than a few minutes.

And social media posts by people risking life and limb for videos of themselves or their children standing or walking on icy ponds, streams and even backyard swimming pools prompted warnings.

“It hasn’t been cold for long enough to freeze those thick enough to walk on. Water temps drop slower than air temperature does, so it takes several weeks for them to freeze solid,” Kralicek said, calling such stunts “suicidal.” “Even if rescue is available, once you get out of that water, you’re still dealing with wind chills in the negative and hypothermia will set in quickly … Do not do it; don’t take your children out here. It is dangerous and not at all a safe or secure thing to do.”

