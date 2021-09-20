Update: Arrest made in shooting death of man at Broken Arrow home

A man was arrested in Jenks on Monday in connection to the shooting death of another in Broken Arrow the night before, police reported.

Cody William O'Bryan, 21, was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in the shooting death of Paul Stephen Bernius IV, said Ofc. Chris Walker, public information officer for the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Bernius, 46, was reportedly found dead of several gunshot wounds when officers responded to a home in the 100 block of West Waco Place about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

Detectives reportedly received information leading to O’Bryan, and the Broken Arrow Police Special Operations Team and U.S. Marshals District 27 Task Force later arrested him Monday at a residence in Jenks.

No further information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

