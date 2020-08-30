Update: Arrest made in fatal shooting at homeless camp

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a slaying Saturday night at a homeless encampment.

Jason Arce, 38, is being held on a first-degree murder complaint in connection with the fatal shooting, police said in a release.

Arce was located in the area as investigators worked the crime scene near 500 N. Sheridan and fit the description of one of two suspects, police said. He was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested after being identified by witnesses.

Below is an earlier version of this story.

A man was fatally shot in a north Tulsa field on Saturday, and police are looking for two individuals suspected in the killing.



Tulsa Police Lt. Shawn Kite said officers were called about 9 p.m. to a convenience store at Interstate 244 and Sheridan Road after multiple people reportedly ran inside, yelling that someone had been shot in the field behind the store.



Kite said officers tried to save the victim when they arrived, but he died at the scene.



The victim has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.



The field serves as an encampment for many people experiencing homelessness, and Kite said detectives were interviewing several witnesses.



Kite said officers are sifting through the accounts to find accurate suspect descriptions while crime scene detectives comb through the field with flashlights and a metal detector.



They search for anything that could aid in the investigation, he said.



“We’re going to try to be as thorough as we can,” Kite said. “Someone lost their life.”



This is Tulsa’s 53rd homicide of the year.