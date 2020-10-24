 Skip to main content
Update: Amber Alert canceled; two Kansas girls taken by father found safe in Oklahoma
Update 7:40 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Beckham County Sheriff's deputies have located the suspect and two girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert out of Leavenworth, Kansas, earlier Saturday.

Troopers and deputies located Donny Jackson, 40, and his daughters Nora and Ava, aged 7 and 3, westbound on Interstate 40 as they approached the Texas state line. Both girls were found safe and Jackson was reportedly taken into custody.

Kansas and Oklahoma law enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the girls after they were reportedly taken from their home by their father earlier Saturday near Kansas City.

Sheriff's deputies reportedly responded to Jackson's home about 1:15 p.m. and found two juvenile males deceased, and Jackson is a suspect in the double-homicide.

