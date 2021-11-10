Update: All tornado warnings canceled; 7,000 PSO customers without power

Update 8:50 p.m.: All tornado warnings have been allowed to expire.

A large power outage is being reported across across Tulsa along Interstate 44 affecting nearly 1,300 customers.

Update 8:15 p.m: PSO reports nearly 7,000 customers in the Tulsa area are without power. About 2,000 of those customers are in east Tulsa, according to PSO's outage map.

Tornado warnings have been issued for Delaware and Mayes counties.

The warnings for Wagoner and Rogers counties were allowed to expire.

Update 7:45 p.m.: The tornado warning for east-central Tulsa County has been canceled, but the warnings for southeastern Rogers and northwestern Wagoner counties are still in effect.

A flood advisory has also been issued to last until 10:15 p.m. for Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Wagoner counties.

Update: 7:40 p.m.: The National Weather Service said as of 7:34 p.m., the tornado near Catoosa is still on the ground.