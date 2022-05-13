 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: All lanes open on U.S. 412 eastbound after sign falls on highway

Update (2:30 p.m.): All lanes have reopened.

Update (2 p.m.): Two eastbound lanes are open.

All lanes of eastbound U.S. 412 are closed at 49th West Avenue due to a crash, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route. Westbound traffic may be unaffected, the ODOT news release states, though drivers heading west from Tulsa may see slowdowns before Sand Springs.

Crews were working early Friday afternoon after a felled highway sign was seen blocking eastbound lanes of the highway. 

