Update (10:45 a.m.): An all-clear has been issued after the fire was brought under control at the Port of Catoosa.

The fire was reportedly shortly before 9 a.m. at a storage tank on the north end of the channel, according to Tulsa Ports Director David Yarbrough.

He said he would not speculate on what was in the tank or who it belongs to. He is unsure what caused the fire or what was in the tank, which he estimated to be about 30 feet tall.

With prevailing winds out of the west, a haz-mat alarm was sounded, prompting an evacuation. About an hour and a half later, roads and gates were reopened at the port after the fire was put out, Yarbrough said.

Rogers County Emergency Management, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Fire Department were among responding agencies.

No injuries were reported.

Tulsa Fire Department has responded to a tank fire at the Port of Catoosa.

According to Rogers County Emergency Management, a chemical fire has been contained to the port only.

The city of Catoosa has recommended residents shelter in place as a north wind pushes the chemical fire smoke toward Catoosa, according to a social media post.

