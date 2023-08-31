Law enforcement issued the all-clear after conducting sweeps at Disney Elementary due to a scare early Thursday as yellow plastic canisters were found outside the school.

Tulsa Public Schools canceled classes at Disney as a precaution while authorities determined the canisters were construction materials "inadvertently stored in an unapproved location."

The district expressed appreciation for the custodian who found the suspicious materials and immediately alerted leadership so safety protocols could be implemented.

Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police concluded no threat was present at Disney after exterior and interior sweeps of the building.

Teachers and other staff returned to the building after the all-clear, according to a news release, with classes to resume Friday.

"We appreciate the rapid support of law enforcement and our team this morning," officials said in the release. "We will miss seeing our Disney students today and recognize the disruption this represents for everyone involved."

Disney students can get grab-and-go meals 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday outside the school.

Some other schools have received threats recently determined not to be credible, but Tulsa Public Schools said "the district did not receive any threatening message this morning." Officials stressed there were no safety concerns for other district locations Thursday.

"We take every threat seriously. Even if it wasn't a threat but a suspicion, we take that seriously, too," Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police Chief Matthias Wicks said.

