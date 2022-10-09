Update: Alert canceled for possibly endangered man missing from Tulsa

Update: Vernard Albenell Smith has been located, authorities said.

Authorities on Sunday issued an alert for a man who is missing and may be at risk because of medical and mental conditions.

Tulsa police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert for Vernard Albenell Smith, 57, who has been missing since 2:30 p.m. Saturday from the area of 1100 E. Apache Street in Tulsa.

He is recently out of the hospital after a one-month stay and is supposed to be taking medication but does not have it with him, the OHP said on its Alerts Twitter page. He was wearing adult diapers and is not mentally sound, authorities said.

Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over another long-sleeved black shirt, light blue pants and gray or white Nike shoes.

He may be driving a white 1996 Lexus 300 four-door with Oklahoma license plate JJD-525, authorities said.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.