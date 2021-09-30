Update: 970 power outages reported as storms herald first days of Tulsa State Fair

Update: PSO reports 970 customers without power around Tulsa.

Since about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the situation has been under assessment with no restore time estimated.

Fairgoers should be aware of severe thunderstorms in the forecast for as Tulsa State Fair launches Thursday, with more rain expected through Saturday across eastern Oklahoma.

According to National Weather Service in Tulsa, the risk is limited Thursday afternoon for severe storms and damaging winds. Forecasters say they'll be on the lookout for the development of an organized cluster or line of storms.

"If this does indeed occur, locally heavy rainfall would also be possible," the hazardous weather forecast for eastern Oklahoma states. "The flash flood threat will be limited by the dry ground conditions and also by expected progressive nature to any heavy rains."