Update: 71st Street reopened between Yale and Granite after contractor hit gas line

Update, 10 a.m. Wednesday: 71st Street between Yale and Granite avenues reopened Wednesday morning after a contractor struck a natural gas line in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma Natural Gas was able to get the flow to the line shutoff about 2 a.m. Wednesday, spokeswoman Cherokee Ballard said. Forty-eight commercial customers were affected.

The part of 71st Street that was shut down in both directions Tuesday due to a leaking gas line is not expected to reopen until sometime Wednesday, Tulsa Police Sgt. Jack R. Ritter said Tuesday night.

A contractor was digging in the area of 5700 E. 71st St. around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit a "significant ONG gas feeder line," Ritter said. The Tulsa Fire Department and Oklahoma Natural Gas responded and asked the police to assist in traffic control due to the volume of gas being released by the leak.

71st Street was shut down in both directions from Granite Avenue to Yale Avenue and is likely to be closed to through traffic until Wednesday, Ritter said.