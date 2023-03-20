UPDATE: 3-month-old Junior Gypsy Breeze Wilson was found safe Monday evening after his mother took him from his foster home on Sunday, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office.

State and local authorities are searching for a 3-month-old who was taken from his foster home in Mannford on Sunday.

Junior Gypsy Breeze Wilson was taken overnight by his 37-year-old mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, according to an Amber Alert from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A vehicle description is unknown at this time, but they are still believed to be in the Mannford area.

OHP encourages anyone with information to call 911.