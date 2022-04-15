 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: 16-year-old reported missing in Broken Arrow is found safely

  • Updated
  • 0

Update (3:37 p.m): The juvenile has been found safely and returned. Due to it being a matter involving a juvenile, no further information will be released. 

Broken Arrow Police have asked for help after a 16-year-old boy was reported missing.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the call of a missing juvenile at a residence in the 4000 block of South Yellowood Avenue. Timothy Josiah Martin, 16, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jogging pants, according to a news release from Officer Christopher Walker.

Martin’s parents say they’re concerned that Josiah may be depressed about academic issues at school. He left his cellphone and other important items before leaving, they said, and he does not drive.

Police say the circumstances are not to the level of an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 918-259-8400 and refer to case number 22-2529.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Broken Arrow seeks grant to widen street to 7 lanes

Broken Arrow seeks grant to widen street to 7 lanes

The proposed project would widen Ninth Street, also known as Lynn Lane Road and 177th East Avenue, from five to seven lanes — three lanes in each direction with a center turn lane and a new westbound on-ramp to Oklahoma 51.

Watch Now: Related Video

El Salvador gang warfare: Media law change provokes censorship fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert