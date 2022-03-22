Update: 16-year-old driver, 5 teen passengers killed in crash with semi in southern Oklahoma

Update (8 a.m. Wednesday): The driver who was killed was 16 years old, according to a preliminary collision report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

She was wearing a seat belt while driving five passengers, only one of whom was wearing a seat belt, troopers said. Three of the passengers were 15; two were 17 years old.

TISHOMINGO — Six teenage students were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a semitractor-trailer about 12:30 p.m. in Tishomingo, according to OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart.

Stewart said she did not have details on the collision or the exact ages of the students, but she said that all six victims were female. The condition of the semi driver was not known.

Images from the scene of the crash showed a virtually destroyed black vehicle with what appeared to be a pink steering wheel among the rubble.

Tishomingo is about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City and 160 miles south of Tulsa.

“Our prayers are with each of the families involved and our community. This is an absolute tragedy which will have life-long effects. This community and families need our support and prayers at this time,” the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

“Tishomingo Police Department and Johnston County Sheriff’s Office as well as Tishomingo and Ravia fire departments and Johnston County EMS are assisting in the response to and investigation of this deadly wreck.

“Please continue prayers for our community,” the post said.

Also in a statement, Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said:

“We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our district has suffered a great loss today involving high school students. Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff.

“We have counselors available to students presently. We also have space prepared at Tishomingo High School with counselors available through the evening.

“Schools will be in session (Wednesday) at each campus, but our focus will be the emotional well-being of students.”