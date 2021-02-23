Update: 13-year-old boy found after search in McIntosh County, deputies say

"We've got precious hours, and we're trying to find him," Salsman said. He noted the search area is confined such that a wide-ranging search call has not been issued, though some volunteers who know Ethan and are from the area are coordinating with law enforcement to assist.

"We love the fact that people care ... but we also need to let law enforcement and FBI do their job effectively and maintain areas where every material every single thing around an area can be precious to an investigation," Salsman said.

He said the "massive, coordinated effort ... is an instance where you see the benefit of the McGirt decision where agencies can work together and almost make it a better system because we've got more capacity, and it's great to see."

The Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling made crimes involving a Native American victim or perpetrator in Indian Country subject to federal, or tribal, not state jurisdiction.

