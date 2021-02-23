 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: 13-year-old boy found after search in McIntosh County, deputies say
top story

Update: 13-year-old boy found after search in McIntosh County, deputies say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ethan McIntosh

Ethan McIntosh was last seen 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Stidham area, according to a news release about the search for the 13-year-old.

 Provided

Update (12:24 p.m.): Deputies said on social media that Ethan was found.

The search for a missing boy, a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, has brought local, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies to McIntosh County.

Ethan McIntosh, 13, was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Stidham area, about 80 miles south of Tulsa. His family confirmed he is the son of Peggy McGuire, missing since 2015.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The FBI, Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are involved in the search, according to a Muscogee (Creek) Nation spokesman. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter was assisting in the search, said Jason Salsman, in addition to a drone from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Those with information about Ethan's whereabouts are asked to call the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police at 918-732-7850.

"We've got precious hours, and we're trying to find him," Salsman said. He noted the search area is confined such that a wide-ranging search call has not been issued, though some volunteers who know Ethan and are from the area are coordinating with law enforcement to assist.

"We love the fact that people care ... but we also need to let law enforcement and FBI do their job effectively and maintain areas where every material every single thing around an area can be precious to an investigation," Salsman said.

He said the "massive, coordinated effort ... is an instance where you see the benefit of the McGirt decision where agencies can work together and almost make it a better system because we've got more capacity, and it's great to see."

The Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling made crimes involving a Native American victim or perpetrator in Indian Country  subject to federal, or tribal, not state jurisdiction.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pastor: Georgia GOP bills target Black vote

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News