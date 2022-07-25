Update: 13-year-old and his 9-year-old stepbrother found safe

Update: Tulsa police have found the missing juveniles safe at restaurant on Monday Afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., Elijah Doakes, 13, and Jeremiah Hall, 9, were found safe. They were dropped off at a restaurant near North Harvard Avenue and Woodrow Place.

Officers located them in a neighborhood nearby. The teens were placed with family members.

No arrests were made, and at this time, the matter is no longer under investigation.

Police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy and his 9-year-old stepbrother after the two reportedly left a parent’s apartment early Monday.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the Bandon Trails apartment complex on 88th Street between Lewis and Delaware avenues, where they learned that Elijah Doakes, 13, and his stepbrother Jeremiah Hall, 9, had left around 4:20 a.m. with a parent’s keys and his pistol, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The boys met four adults at a QuikTrip near 51st Street and Lewis Avenue around 6:20 a.m., according to police, who tracked the parent’s vehicle to 15th Street and Lewis about 20 minutes later.

The unknown adults were seen on surveillance footage driving a white four-door Dodge Durango or Dodge Journey with black rims, a sun roof and running boards. The vehicle’s paper tag reads 071622, according to police.

Elijah Doakes is described as 5-foot-2, 125 pounds, Black with light to medium skin and short hair. He was wearing a white tank top, camo shorts and a black backpack or gym bag. Jeremiah Hall is 4-foot-2, 75 pounds, and Black with medium to dark skin with short hair. He was wearing gray shorts and black shoes.

Anyone who sees the children should call the police immediately.