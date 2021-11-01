Up to 500 new jobs possible at Eastgate Metroplex as LA firm set to open Tulsa center

A Los Angeles-based diagnostic imaging company announced Monday that it plans to hire as many as 500 customer service coordinators at a new center in Tulsa.

RadNet has signed a lease for a 69,000-square-foot space at Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St., where it will provide customer service and scheduling support to patients across the country.

"This is incredible news for Tulsa and is a huge testament to the trust employers are putting in our city and in our people," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I want to thank our partners at the Tulsa Regional Chamber for championing this effort and for RadNet’s commitment to providing jobs and world-class healthcare services to those who need them."

A publicly traded company with more than 8,300 employees and 353 imaging centers, RadNet is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue.

"We are proud to be opening our customer operations center in Tulsa," Norman Hames, RadNet’s chief operating officer and president of West Coast operations, said in a statement. "With the highly skilled and available workforce in Tulsa, we are confident that this center will be effective in supporting our offices in the United States."