Up to 500 new jobs possible at Eastgate Metroplex as LA firm set to open Tulsa center

A Los Angeles-based diagnostic imaging company announced Monday that it plans to hire as many as 500 customer service coordinators at a new center in Tulsa.
RadNet has signed a lease for a 69,000-square-foot space at Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St., where it will provide customer service and scheduling support to patients across the country.
"This is incredible news for Tulsa and is a huge testament to the trust employers are putting in our city and in our people," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I want to thank our partners at the Tulsa Regional Chamber for championing this effort and for RadNet’s commitment to providing jobs and world-class healthcare services to those who need them."
A publicly traded company with more than 8,300 employees and 353 imaging centers, RadNet is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue.
"We are proud to be opening our customer operations center in Tulsa," Norman Hames, RadNet’s chief operating officer and president of West Coast operations, said in a statement. "With the highly skilled and available workforce in Tulsa, we are confident that this center will be effective in supporting our offices in the United States."
The Tulsa Regional Chamber, via its regional economic development partnership Tulsa’s Future, worked with RadNet to locate a site in northeast Oklahoma.
"We’re excited RadNet, a national leader in the health care industry, has chosen to establish a presence in Tulsa and invest in our workforce," Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development at the chamber, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with RadNet throughout this process and positioning its labor force for success here in our region."
The company is hiring for customer service coordinators and will host several job fairs through the end of the year. More information is available at radnet.com/careers.