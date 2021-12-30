Unvaccinated members of Air National Guard barred from drills after Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unvaccinated members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard will not be able to drill after Saturday, Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino said Thursday in a message to troops.
A federal judge earlier in the week declined to prevent a vaccine mandate for National Guard members to take effect. The state filed suit in federal court seeking to block the mandate.
“The Department of Defense has indicated it will recoup any pay provided to unvaccinated Airmen who drill after Jan. 1, 2022,” Mancino said in a message to members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. “The Department of Defense controls the Defense Finance and Accounting Service and can enforce this threat outside of the State of Oklahoma’s control.”
Mancino said there was no possibility of injunctive relief before Saturday, so he has decided not to allow unvaccinated drill-status Guard members who don't have a medical exemption or religious accommodation request to participate in any future drills.
“The Governor concurs with this decision,” Mancino wrote.
The decision only applies to members of the Air National Guard.
The action comes after U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot on Tuesday declined to issue an injunction preventing the federal government from enforcing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for members of the Oklahoma National Guard.
“The vaccine mandate to which the Governor objects is the one — in addition to nine that already apply to all service members — intended to protect service members from the virus which has, in less than two years, killed more Americans than have been killed in action in all of the wars the United States has ever fought,” Friot wrote in declining the request for an injunction. “The court is required to decide this case on the basis of federal law, not common sense. But, either way, the result will be the same. The claims asserted by the Governor and his co-plaintiffs are without merit.”
The deadline for the Army National Guard soldiers to be vaccinated is June 30. Dec. 2 was the deadline for members of the Oklahoma Air National Guard to get vaccinated.
"I have done everything in my power under the law to protect the freedoms of Oklahoma Guardsmen,” Stitt said. “President Biden's decision to mandate COVID vaccines will weaken our operational readiness by driving good men and women out of the Guard by violating their personal and religious freedoms."
Stitt had asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to exempt members of the Oklahoma National Guard from the federal vaccine requirement.
Austin declined, saying the mandate was an essential military readiness requirement for all components and units of the military.
“Failure to do so may lead to a prohibition on the member’s participation in drills and training,” and “jeopardize the member’s status in the National Guard,” Austin said.