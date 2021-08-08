Unvaccinated individuals make up 75% of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Oklahoma

Three in four people admitted to Oklahoma hospitals for COVID-19 in the past month were unvaccinated, according to the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
There were 479 unvaccinated individuals hospitalized statewide out of 632 total COVID-19 inpatients in the 30 days up to Aug. 1, according to the latest OSDH weekly epidemiology report. Nearly half of the unvaccinated inpatients (299) were ages 50 and older, with another quarter (153) between ages 18 and 49.
In addition to the large share of unvaccinated hospital patients, Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said his other great concern is how much the average age of patients has shifted younger here. During the height of the pandemic Tulsa County had an average COVID hospitalization age between 62 and 65, Dart said, and now it’s between 42 and 44.
“It’s important that I be clear: What was once the greatest threat to our elderly community now has become a threat to a younger generation,” Dart said Friday during a city of Tulsa COVID-19 media conference. “And this is entirely preventable.
“This (delta) variant seems to be spreading among the age groups that are the most unvaccinated and most active in the community, which is our 20 to 50 age range. We caution that in the coming weeks this demographic may be hit the hardest, and it’s best to start taking precautions now.”
This summer, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma and Tulsa County are at levels endured last fall after students returned to classrooms and colder weather set in.
The two youngest COVID patients whose deaths out of 46 total reported by the state for the week of July 25-31 were in the 25-34 age group. Another four were ages 35-44, and six more were 45-54.
And 10% of hospitalizations that week (53) were in the 25-34 age range. The 45-54 age range had 11% of hospitalizations (61), and 55-64 was 22% (119).
“We are in a precarious third wave in Tulsa County that puts our unvaccinated residents at greatest risk for severe illness, hospitalization and, sadly, even death,” Dart said.
The youngest age groups have the least cumulative percentage of fully vaccinated individuals. Only 15% of residents ages 12-17 have been vaccinated, causing health officials to be quite concerned about the upcoming school season.
Dr. Anuj Malik, Ascension St. John infectious disease medical director, said vaccination is crucial because it protects so well against the worst of the disease.
Malik said that when a COVID-19 infection takes a turn for the worse it can destroy a family.
He described how an unvaccinated young gymnast came home carrying the virus and a parent became infected. That parent died two weeks later.
“What is this poor child going to think for the rest of her life?” Malik said.
National comparisons
Oklahoma ranks among the 10 worst in the U.S. for seven-day averages of new cases, new deaths, hospital admissions and test positivity.
The state ranks No. 7 in cases, No. 9 in deaths, No. 5 in hospital admissions and No. 1 in test positivity, according to the latest federal data, released Thursday.
Oklahoma cases and test positivity are in the federal government’s red zone, while deaths are in the orange and hospital admissions are in the light red.
Oklahoma has been among the bottom 10 in those four metrics since Tuesday.
