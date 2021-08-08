Unvaccinated individuals make up 75% of COVID-19 hospitalizations across Oklahoma

Three in four people admitted to Oklahoma hospitals for COVID-19 in the past month were unvaccinated, according to the latest Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

There were 479 unvaccinated individuals hospitalized statewide out of 632 total COVID-19 inpatients in the 30 days up to Aug. 1, according to the latest OSDH weekly epidemiology report. Nearly half of the unvaccinated inpatients (299) were ages 50 and older, with another quarter (153) between ages 18 and 49.

In addition to the large share of unvaccinated hospital patients, Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said his other great concern is how much the average age of patients has shifted younger here. During the height of the pandemic Tulsa County had an average COVID hospitalization age between 62 and 65, Dart said, and now it’s between 42 and 44.

“It’s important that I be clear: What was once the greatest threat to our elderly community now has become a threat to a younger generation,” Dart said Friday during a city of Tulsa COVID-19 media conference. “And this is entirely preventable.