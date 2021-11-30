Unseasonably warm weather expected this week

High temperatures in the Tulsa area are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal throughout most of the week, forecasters said.
“Temperatures this week are expected climb well above normal,” according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. “A weak frontal boundary is forecast move into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday with another frontal boundary possible into the weekend. Small chances for rain showers are possible Friday night and Saturday” mainly in southeastern Oklahoma.
“The unseasonably warm weather will likely continue for much of the upcoming work week, especially on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures climbing into the mid-70s over much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.”
The normal high for late November in the Tulsa area is about 55 degrees with lows in the mid-30s.
As of Monday, Tulsa has received 1.54 inches of rain for the month, slightly more than an inch below the November average of 2.66 inches.
There is no rain in the forecast this week.
The one-month outlook issued Nov. 18 by the Climate Prediction Center shows Oklahoma with chances of above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
The CPC in its long-range outlook also has Oklahoma likely to see above-average temperatures for December through February, and equal chances of below or above average precipitation for most of the state.
The outlooks are based largely on anticipated patterns of the El Nino Southern Oscillation, or warmer or cooler water temperatures in the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean.
However, state climatologist Gary McManus has said that the CPC’s longer-range outlooks are not nearly as reliable as the shorter-range outlooks.
“Really, the furthest you can go out is about a month,” he told the Tulsa World in a previous interview.