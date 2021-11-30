Unseasonably warm weather expected this week

High temperatures in the Tulsa area are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal throughout most of the week, forecasters said.

“Temperatures this week are expected climb well above normal,” according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. “A weak frontal boundary is forecast move into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday with another frontal boundary possible into the weekend. Small chances for rain showers are possible Friday night and Saturday” mainly in southeastern Oklahoma.

“The unseasonably warm weather will likely continue for much of the upcoming work week, especially on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures climbing into the mid-70s over much of eastern Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.”

The normal high for late November in the Tulsa area is about 55 degrees with lows in the mid-30s.

As of Monday, Tulsa has received 1.54 inches of rain for the month, slightly more than an inch below the November average of 2.66 inches.

There is no rain in the forecast this week.