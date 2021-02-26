Unreported water line breaks likely, mayor says, with Tulsa still pumping more than average February

Tulsa's mayor said the city still needs some help related to water usage, though the system was stable enough Friday to lift a recommendation that affected residents boil water before consuming.

"Our system is not quite back to normal, but it's close enough to normal to where that (voluntary) boil order is no longer necessary," Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday afternoon in a virtual press conference.

He thanked crews that have worked in often-frigid conditions to get back to this point for the city's water system, which Bynum said is in good shape, "but it's enormous." He said the city has 2,300 water line miles, 48,000 water valves and 145,000 water meters.

"So all of that, when you have the types of subzero temperatures that we've been dealing with, that's a lot of stuff that has the potential to freeze up and break," Bynum said.

He asked for help from Tulsans to make sure they're reporting issues as soon as possible.

"The reality is we're still using about a third more water than we normally would be in a February. So we know that there are either folks who are going crazy, using as much water as possible because they missed it, or, more likely, there are a lot of water line breaks out there that have yet to be identified," Bynum said.