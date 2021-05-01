Unmasking an ordinance: Tulsa businesses weigh in on elimination of COVID-prompted mandate

The mayor also issued an executive order that halted the requirement for restaurant or bar workers to wear masks, which was scheduled to continue even when the mandate expired. He said the civil emergency proclamation will remain in place, along with the city’s requirement that any events of 500 people or more have safety plans.

“At the end of the day, we want to keep things to where we don’t have to go through this again,” Marshall said. “I don’t think we’re quite at the level of feeling like we’re in the clear on this. If we can continue to do our part to try to prevent or mitigate … we will continue to keep the safety of the community in the forefront as things start to open up a little bit.”

Allison Dickens, owner of Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery in Tulsa, said earlier in April that the end of the mandate would bring “a sense of relief.”

“That doesn’t reflect our lack of support for the measure but simply that it is really hard to enforce when there are high emotions around the topic. We will continue to support the choice and encourage those who feel most comfortable wearing a mask to do so and for those not wearing a mask to be respectful of social distancing and other measures that can still be taken.”