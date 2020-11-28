University of Tulsa helping lead project to build up nation's cybersecurity workforce

An initiative to build up the nation’s cyber workforce and better protect its critical infrastructure from hackers has enlisted the help of the University of Tulsa.

TU officials announced recently that the school is part of a consortium of institutions tapped to develop a plan for creating a national network of technical bodies for training and educating cyber professionals.

“I’m really excited. I think this is going to be a transformative cyber initiative for our country,” said Sujeet Shenoi, TU computer science professor and Cyber Corps director.

The effort, under the oversight of the federal Department of Homeland Security’s Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute, is being funded with a $2 million grant from the DHS science and technology directorate, in partnership with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

With TU, other consortium members include Purdue University, Auburn University and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

But many other universities, community colleges and technology centers are being called on to help, Shenoi said.