United Way Day of Caring food, blood drive returns for second year Friday

After what the first one was able to accomplish during the height of a pandemic, organizers behind the Day of Caring Regional Food and Blood Drive are expecting even bigger things this time around.

“We know last year many organizations and families would have loved to collect food and send their generous donations to their struggling neighbors, but they were bound by COVID restrictions. This drive signifies that today is indeed a new day,” Greg Raskin, Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma spokesman, said of the follow-up event, which is scheduled for Friday.

“We hope people throughout the entire Tulsa area will respond with an outstretched hand,” he said.

Hosted by the Tulsa Area United Way, the 2020 drive brought in an impressive 50,000 pounds of food and 155 pints of blood, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

The goal for the 2021 drive has been set at 60,000 pounds of food and 180 pints of blood.

“We need everybody’s help to accomplish these goals,” said Tim Lyons, who is co-chairing the 2021 United Way Campaign along with Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.