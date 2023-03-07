The Tulsa Area United Away had a “direct community impact” worth more than $28.4 million last year, officials said Tuesday during the organization’s annual awards luncheon.

The amount includes $25.5 million in local donations to the United Way, which officials described as “a feat” under tough economic conditions.

Tulsa’s annual fundraising campaign “continues to be one of the best in the country,” said Alison Anthony, president and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way.

“In fact, even though Tulsa is 71st in the size of cities who raise money for United Way,” Anthony said, “we are 13th in the amount raised.”

The total “community impact” also includes the value of the more than 66,000 hours of volunteer service plus in-kind donations and other gifts to the United Way, officials said. Contributions came from more than 800 companies, tens of thousands of individual donors and dozens of charitable foundations, said Peggy Simmons, executive vice president of American Electric Power and chairwoman of the TAUW campaign.

“Volunteers are vital to United Way and our partner nonprofits,” Simmons said. “Their active participation in fundraising, marketing, and program delivery saves organizations and this community millions of dollars a year.”