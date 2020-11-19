United Way beats goal, raises more than $24 million in 2020 campaign

The Tulsa Area United Way cleared its 2020 campaign goal while bringing in more than $24 million despite strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alison Anthony, president of the Tulsa Area United Way, helped announce the 2020 campaign's results at an event called UNITE at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, taking advantage of the big screen for a socially distanced celebration.

Anthony said 2020's adversity made an already important campaign both more challenging and vital.

"Who could have imagined when 2020 began we would be in a world of a global health crisis impacting our lives, our livelihood, our economy and everything in between?" Anthony asked. "But this year — especially this year — shows just how remarkable United Way partners and organizations, our nonprofits, truly are.

"You are heroes, stepping up in a global pandemic, serving and raising money to make sure that the social safety net remains strong in our community."

Organizers set the $23,720,000 goal when the campaign began in August, with a final tally across all fundraising teams and nearly 900 participating companies reaching $24,025,924.

This year’s campaign goal is more than $2.3 million less than 2019’s $26,028,494 goal, which was met.