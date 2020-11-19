 Skip to main content
United Way beats goal, raises more than $24 million in 2020 campaign

The Tulsa Area United Way cleared its 2020 campaign goal while bringing in more than $24 million despite strain from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Alison Anthony, president of the Tulsa Area United Way, helped announce the 2020 campaign's results at an event called UNITE at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, taking advantage of the big screen for a socially distanced celebration. 

Anthony said 2020's adversity made an already important campaign both more challenging and vital. 

"Who could have imagined when 2020 began we would be in a world of a global health crisis impacting our lives, our livelihood, our economy and everything in between?" Anthony asked. "But this year — especially this year — shows just how remarkable United Way partners and organizations, our nonprofits, truly are.

"You are heroes, stepping up in a global pandemic, serving and raising money to make sure that the social safety net remains strong in our community."

Organizers set the $23,720,000 goal when the campaign began in August, with a final tally across all fundraising teams and nearly 900 participating companies reaching $24,025,924. 

This year’s campaign goal is more than $2.3 million less than 2019’s $26,028,494 goal, which was met.

Caron Lawhorn, the campaign's chairwoman, said that "when we announced our goal at the beginning of the campaign, we knew it was a stretch goal, and we knew it wouldn't fully meet the need. But it was one we thought could be achieved if we all pitched in and did our part."

She said the admittedly lofty goal was well within reach even deep into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawhorn said the 2020 campaign reinforced Tulsa's status as one of the best-performing United Way organizations in the nation.

"We have a reputation as being one of the most philanthropic communities in the country for a reason," she said. "From companies and employees to foundations and individual donors, everyone has really shown what that means. This community cares for one another."

The number announced Thursday evening will grow further with a commitment from the Tulsa Area United Way Board of Directors, Lawhorn said. The board previously decided to contribute some of the organization's reserves in addition to the $24 million raised.

Featured video from April: "Let's Talk" virtual town hall on challenges facing local nonprofit groups because of the COVID-19 shutdown

