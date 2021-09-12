United Way announces 2021 campaign goal; $100,000 donation kicks off effort

The Tulsa Area United Way announced $25,370,129 as its 2021 campaign goal.
The goal is is higher than the $24,025,924 raised last year.
The goal was revealed Saturday, when United Way Campaign Co-Chair Tim Lyons, president and CEO, TTCU Federal Credit Union and Stuart Price and Jackie Price Johannsen of Price Family Properties unfurled a 26-foot banner from the top of the Transok Apartments at 6th & Main streets.
The unveiling was part of the Downtown Deco Bike Challenge and Campaign Kickoff where a little more than 1,000 people walked through a balloon arch earning United Way a $100,000 donation from Price Family Properties.
For the second consecutive year PFP offered $100 for every person (and pets) who made it through a balloon arch at 6th and Main between 8 a.m. and noon.
The group held a brief 9/11 ceremony at 10 a.m. prior to the goal reveal with comments, a moment of silence and the national anthem sung by the crowd of about 100 people.
“Last year was a challenging year for our community and nation because of the pandemic,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW President & CEO.
“But our community came together to support the many individuals and families who found themselves needing assistance in ways they had never experienced before, and we kept the social safety net strong.
“As many know, we set our goal on the needs of our community,” Anthony said. “Several hundred volunteers spend several thousand hours in the first half of the year conducting a rigorous assessment that includes site visits, performance evaluations, and an examination of the organizations’ financial condition. They also review vast amounts of data to determine what programs are most needed. This goal reflects a thoughtful and respectful study of that information.
“We realize everything is not yet back to ‘normal,’ but we hope that those who can give more will. This campaign will engage employees, share stories of hope, lift weary spirits, and demonstrate how the power of living united can solve problems and make amazing things happen in our community.”
The Tulsa Area United Way raises millions of dollars every year to provide life-changing services for tens of thousands of people in need in Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, Wagoner, and Tulsa counties. It financially supports 59 nonprofit partner agencies and grants to organizations solving complex social challenges.
TAUW has raised $850 million since 1924.