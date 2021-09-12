United Way announces 2021 campaign goal; $100,000 donation kicks off effort

The Tulsa Area United Way announced $25,370,129 as its 2021 campaign goal.

The goal is is higher than the $24,025,924 raised last year.

The goal was revealed Saturday, when United Way Campaign Co-Chair Tim Lyons, president and CEO, TTCU Federal Credit Union and Stuart Price and Jackie Price Johannsen of Price Family Properties unfurled a 26-foot banner from the top of the Transok Apartments at 6th & Main streets.

The unveiling was part of the Downtown Deco Bike Challenge and Campaign Kickoff where a little more than 1,000 people walked through a balloon arch earning United Way a $100,000 donation from Price Family Properties.

For the second consecutive year PFP offered $100 for every person (and pets) who made it through a balloon arch at 6th and Main between 8 a.m. and noon.

The group held a brief 9/11 ceremony at 10 a.m. prior to the goal reveal with comments, a moment of silence and the national anthem sung by the crowd of about 100 people.

“Last year was a challenging year for our community and nation because of the pandemic,” said Alison Anthony, TAUW President & CEO.