United Way $700k short of fundraising goal; campaign ends Thursday

Tim Lyons lifted the ax, drew back his elbow and let it fly.

Thunk.

The edged-weapon sliced through a paper proclaiming "$25,370,129" and stuck soundly into a slab of wood. Several Tulsa Area United Way representatives erupted into cheers and applause.

"We're going to slay that $25 million," the TTCU Federal Credit Union president and CEO said, half-jokingly and smiling.

The stunt was organized to call attention to the final days of the 2021 United Way fundraising campaign and address a $700,000 shortfall.

The annual campaign — which supports 59 area partner agencies that address almost every issue in the community, from homelessness and hunger to job and legal assistance, senior citizens programs, substance abuse and mental health assistance — will end Thursday.

Lyons, along with fellow campaign co-manager Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, attributed the gap to the economic fallout of the pandemic and high inflation.

Many businesses that have company campaigns now have to do so virtually, and some were greatly adversely affected by the pandemic.