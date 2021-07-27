Union's Toby Hummingbird receives state cross country award at coaches' convention

Toby Hummingbird is leaving Union as cross country coach, but she’ll have new hardware to show off in her next assignment.

Hummingbird was named Oklahoma Coaches Association state cross country coach of the year for the 2019 fall season Tuesday at the OCA convention.

The OCA recognized top coaches in eight categories for the last two academic seasons during the annual business meeting at the Marriott Southern Hills.

Honorees for 2019-20 were held over when last year’s convention was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hummingbird, a 1987 Union High graduate, guided her alma mater for three seasons. She was also cross country coach at Wagoner for four years, at Coweta for 13 (where she was also coach of the year twice) and coached track at Metro Christian for a year.

She and her husband, Darron Hummingbird, are headed to coach at Haskell. Darron Hummingbird was Region 3 track coach of the year at Wagoner in 2021. He will also be Haskell's new high school principal.

“(Haskell) doesn’t have track and cross country, so we hope to build new programs,” Toby Hummingbird said. “We’re real excited about starting a new adventure.”