Union's Toby Hummingbird receives state cross country award at coaches' convention

Toby Hummingbird is leaving Union as cross country coach, but she’ll have new hardware to show off in her next assignment.
Hummingbird was named Oklahoma Coaches Association state cross country coach of the year for the 2019 fall season Tuesday at the OCA convention.
The OCA recognized top coaches in eight categories for the last two academic seasons during the annual business meeting at the Marriott Southern Hills.
Honorees for 2019-20 were held over when last year’s convention was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hummingbird, a 1987 Union High graduate, guided her alma mater for three seasons. She was also cross country coach at Wagoner for four years, at Coweta for 13 (where she was also coach of the year twice) and coached track at Metro Christian for a year.
She and her husband, Darron Hummingbird, are headed to coach at Haskell. Darron Hummingbird was Region 3 track coach of the year at Wagoner in 2021. He will also be Haskell's new high school principal.
“(Haskell) doesn’t have track and cross country, so we hope to build new programs,” Toby Hummingbird said. “We’re real excited about starting a new adventure.”
Also during Tuesday’s business meeting, Sulphur athletic director Corey Cole ended an unusual two-year term as OCA president and handed the gavel to fellow Sulphur coach Toby Todd. Todd heads the Bulldogs' girls basketball program and is the first girls basketball coach to serve as OCA president.
Cole, elected to serve for 2019-20, agreed to stay on for an extra year when the convention was canceled.
“Obviously, I didn’t think that was gonna happen, but it did,” he said. “We received lots of fun phone calls … and I got to be the bad guy and tell people when we had to cancel. But it's been a blessing to serve this organization."
Other Tulsa-area honorees for coach of the year were Broken Arrow’s Randall King for 2020-2021 slow pitch softball; Owasso’s Larry Turner for 2019-2020 baseball; and Tim Hinds, Stroud, for 2019-20 assistant coach.
Remaining honorees in wrestling, girls and boys basketball and football will be announced at the corresponding All-State games on Wednesday (wrestling, girls basketball), Thursday (boys basketball) and Friday (football).