Union High School calculus teacher Rebecka Peterson is the National Teacher of the Year.

Announced on “CBS Mornings” Wednesday, Peterson is the first Oklahoma teacher to win the award since Charles Page High School’s Lawana Trout in 1964.

Organized by the Council of Chief State School Officers, the National Teacher of the Year is selected from among educators of the year from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, four U.S. territories and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

The winner is chosen by a selection committee of 17 individuals and education organizations. The other finalists were Harlee Harvey of Alaska, Carolyn Kielma of Connecticut, Jermar Rountree of the District of Columbia and Kimberly Radostits of Illinois.

Peterson is the first national finalist from Union and Oklahoma’s first finalist since 2019, when Broken Arrow’s Donna Gradel was named among the country’s top four teachers.

As the 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, she has been on a sabbatical from the classroom. Instead, she has been using the year to tour the state as an advocate for public education and spotlighting teachers via a social media campaign modeled after “Humans of New York.”