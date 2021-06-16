Union school district taking new mascot suggestions

Union Public Schools is looking for an assist as it considers options for a new mascot.
On Wednesday, the district announced it is accepting suggestions through 5 p.m. on July 16 through its website.
Along with a mandatory explanation for why the nomination is a good fit for the district, submissions can include artwork of the potential new mascot and related emblems. Based on community feedback, the district will retain its primary red and black color scheme with white and silver as secondary colors.
A selection timeline is still under development.
Union previously shared a mascot with the professional football team in Washington, D.C. Union’s board of education voted unanimously in November to retire it after a review was conducted by an ad hoc committee of alumni, students, parents, district employees, community members, the district’s Indian Education Parent Committee and non-voting representatives from the Cherokee and Muscogee nations.
The retirement vote also extended to the accompanying branding, logos and imagery involving Indigenous stereotypes, including having football players run through a tipi at home games.
Among the factors taken into consideration by the committee in its retirement recommendation were the word’s dictionary definition, the potential long-term financial impacts on the district and academic research on the harmful impact of Native-themed mascots on Indigenous students.
Union’s attendance area is entirely within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation’s reservation, and almost 60 tribes are represented within its student body.
After the retirement vote, Union’s sports teams simply competed as Union, without a mascot or nickname, for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Chris Payne, a Union spokesman, said a common desire from students, parents and staff is a new mascot that represents the district as a whole, rather than just its sports teams.
“We want to use this feedback — along with the district’s core values — to inspire Union supporters to come up with the best new mascot for our district,” he said. “We want a new mascot that will represent Union well for the next 100 years.”
July 2020 video: Union Public Schools to again consider changing Redskins mascot
Throwback Tulsa: The evolution of Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
Union-Tuttle Stadium
West stands redo color
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Sports Throwback Tulsa: Our favorite photographs from the 2017 high school spring sports championships
Images by Tulsa World photographers from the 2017 spring sports championships.
Happy birthday to Wayman Tisdale, who would have turned 57 on Wednesday.
Former OU quarterback Sam Bradford won the Heisman Trophy on this day in 2008.