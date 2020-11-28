 Skip to main content
Union Public Schools resumes in-person classes, transportation Monday

Union Public Schools resumes in-person classes, transportation Monday

Union Public Schools will fully resume in-person classes and transportation services Monday three weeks after going to distance learning as COVID-19 cases spread. 

Grades 6-12, as well as students at Boevers Elementary School, will return Monday after going to distance learning Nov. 11 with a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers. 

All transportation services stopped about a week later, when district spokesman Chris Payne said about 45% of the department's staff and drivers had the virus or were quarantining. Payne said it was the first time in the district's history bus services had halted due to staffing. 

The district announced Monday's return in a Saturday afternoon email to parents. 

