Union Public Schools resumes in-person classes, transportation Monday

Union Public Schools will fully resume in-person classes and transportation services Monday three weeks after going to distance learning as COVID-19 cases spread.

Grades 6-12, as well as students at Boevers Elementary School, will return Monday after going to distance learning Nov. 11 with a shortage of substitute teachers and bus drivers.

All transportation services stopped about a week later, when district spokesman Chris Payne said about 45% of the department's staff and drivers had the virus or were quarantining. Payne said it was the first time in the district's history bus services had halted due to staffing.