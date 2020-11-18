Union Public Schools cancels transportation services due to staffing shortages

A lack of available bus drivers has prompted Union Public Schools to shut down its transportation services for at least the rest of this week, the district announced Wednesday.

Bus routes will stop running Thursday morning for most students until further notice. The only exceptions are for Tulsa Tech students who are picked up at Union High School and a limited number of students in special education.

About 2,500 students are affected by the suspension. Currently, all secondary students at Union — as well as those at Boevers Elementary — are in distance learning primarily due to staffing shortages caused by local COVID-19 outbreaks. Most districts, including Union, are operating with a significantly reduced number of bus drivers right now.

District officials reported last week that 30% of their bus drivers were under quarantine, making it impossible to maintain the number of routes needed to bring secondary students to school.

Union spokesman Chris Payne on Wednesday said about 45% of the total transportation department, which includes office staff and mechanics, now is in isolation or quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into contact with someone who has been infected.