Union Public Schools announces students in grades 6-12, Boevers Elementary will transition to distance learning for two weeks

Union Public Schools students in grades six and higher in addition to those at Boevers Elementary School will transition to distance learning for two weeks, the district announced Tuesday evening.

All students in grades 6-12, as well as the elementary students at Boevers, will begin learning remotely Thursday and continue until Nov. 20. They will return to school after Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 30.

Union administrators said the transition to distance learning is necessary due to a shortage of substitute teachers and a lack of bus drivers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Virtual students will continue with their regular coursework and will otherwise be unaffected," a news release states. "For now, in-person students in grades pre-K – 5, with the exception of Boevers, will remain at school unless further action is deemed necessary."

A plan for pick-up meal service will be announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, buses for Union High School students who attend classes at Tulsa Tech will continue to run.