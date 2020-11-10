Union Public Schools announces students in grades 6-12, Boevers Elementary will transition to distance learning for two weeks

Union Public Schools students in grades six and higher in addition to those at Boevers Elementary School will transition to distance learning for two weeks, the district announced Tuesday evening.
All students in grades 6-12, as well as the elementary students at Boevers, will begin learning remotely Thursday and continue until Nov. 20. They will return to school after Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 30.
Union administrators said the transition to distance learning is necessary due to a shortage of substitute teachers and a lack of bus drivers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Virtual students will continue with their regular coursework and will otherwise be unaffected," a news release states. "For now, in-person students in grades pre-K – 5, with the exception of Boevers, will remain at school unless further action is deemed necessary."
A plan for pick-up meal service will be announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, buses for Union High School students who attend classes at Tulsa Tech will continue to run.
Union High School reportedly had 11 students and three staff members under quarantine as of Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, while another 158 students and employees were being quarantined for close contact. The Freshman academy had six positive cases among students.
At Boevers, two students and two employees were under quarantine after testing positive, while another 73 individuals were under quarantine for close contact.
Union is the latest district in the Tulsa metro to switch some of its schools to distance learning as the result of staffing shortages and high COVID-19 infection rates.
In Broken Arrow, all students at Centennial Middle School, Sequoyah Middle School, Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center, Broken Arrow High School, the Freshman Academy, Options Academy and Early College High School are making the transition for two weeks.
The closures there are blamed on worsening transmission rates in the community as well as quarantines among support staff, bus drivers and other essential workers.
In Bixby, all high-schoolers as well as students at North Elementary will spend the next two weeks in distance learning as well.
