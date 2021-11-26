Union High School's Renegade Regiment marches in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Union High School was represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with past and present members of the Renegade Regiment performing among 10 marching bands Thursday morning.

It was the band’s first appearance in the event since 2013. The Renegade Regiment was originally slated to march in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but COVID-19 concerns forced the downsizing of that event.

Last year’s seniors in Union’s band were able to participate in the parade.

“It’s important that they get the opportunity to experience this,” said band director Charles Pisarra, associate director of fine arts for Union.

About 200 students will make the 27-hour trek home Saturday in five chartered buses, but not before taking in a Thanksgiving meal and a Broadway show in New York.