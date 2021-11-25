Union High School's marching band among 10 at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Entertainers and celebrities include Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Nelly, Kelly Rowland, Miss America Camille Schrier, the band Foreigner, and many others. Several Broadway musical casts and the Radio City Rockettes also are due to perform.

How to watch

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on KJRH Channel 2. Live-streaming will be available for users of NBC's Peacock service.

The parade begins at 8 a.m. An encore broadcast is set for 2-5 p.m. Thursday.