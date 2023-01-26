Unicycle cowboy
Around 3:39 a.m. the NWS Geostationary Lightning Mapper, used to detect lightning strikes, showed the meteor as a large dark spot over southwestern Wagoner County.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's secretary of education and newly elected state superintendent has given Chancellor Allison Garrett a deadline of Feb. 1. #oklaed
Tulsa city councilor pushes medical marijuana policy changes while quietly operating his own cultivation business
Grant Miller says he does not promote his interest in the industry for security reasons and that he sees no conflict of interest in pushing for city employees to be allowed to use medical marijuana as they would any other prescription medication.
Fired from Tulsa County not long after the theft was discovered, Michael Bonin was hired at the Osage County Sheriff's Office and is currently suspended from his job there.
In a legislative hearing Tuesday, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he wants to offer teacher pay raises based on student performance and implement new reading initiatives. #oklaed
City officials say the project is addressing the zoo's concerns. The existing animal welfare shelter has been in poor condition for years and has frequently had to close its doors temporarily due to outbreaks of distemper and other animal diseases.
The AHCA reported that 327 nursing homes closed during the pandemic, with almost half rated four or five stars by the government. Another 400 were projected to close in 2022.
“I did not expect the cosmopolitan community that we've come to know and to enjoy. ... The cultural and entertainment resources within walking distance greatly exceed anything I expected to have in my retirement,” he says.
With 'crazy infectious' new COVID strain, doctors warn at-risk patients to get tested, seek treatment
Not all COVID strains result in hallmark symptoms like loss of smell or taste, so the message for those who become symptomatic is to seek out a test right away.
A report presented Tuesday put the estimated cost to repair the Tulsa County Courthouse and bring it up to today's standards at potentially more than $73 million.