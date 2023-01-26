 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIKE A UNICYCLE COWBOY

Unicycle cowboy

  • 0
Unicycle cowboy

Josiah Ferrill rides his unicycle down East 11th Street while eating sushi on Wednesday, when the temperature in Tulsa made it into the low 40s.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert