What began as a why-not idea a decade ago has grown into a type of rodeo “unheard of” in Oklahoma.
“Ten years ago (Saturday), we just decided we would try to have a rodeo,” Steve Reagor said of the Sidney Reagor’s Legendary Rodeo’s beginnings, which can sound belittling compared to the show that will go on Saturday night in Turley.
Beginning at 8 p.m. at the Turley Roundup Club Arena, 6830 N. Victor Ave., National Finals Rodeo names as well as newcomers will meet up to compete for more than $10,000 in prize money.
The number is “unheard of” at an open rodeo in Oklahoma, Steve Reagor said, and, boy, has he had to fight for it. Sponsors weren’t so ready to sponsor it when a global pandemic shut everything down, the Booker T. Washington alumnus said.
“When I said it was the 10th annual so I wanted to add $10,000, everybody just looked at me like I had lost my mind,” he told the Tulsa World.
But he wasn’t deterred. He figured the grand gesture would at least make his dad, the event’s namesake, smile.
Sidney Reagor taught a lot of people how to rope — including Steve Reagor, who went on to be inducted into the Bacone College Sports Hall of Fame as the first African American to win a College World Title in tie-down calf roping.
But after a horse accident limited Sidney Reagor’s ability to ride in 2001, Steve Reagor said he wanted to give his dad something to look forward to.
Sidney Reagor died in 2018, but his name lives on in the event, which seems to grow every year.
Steve Reagor said he has been so busy leading up to the rodeo that he hasn’t even counted the number of buy-ins, but the contestants number close to 400 entries in more than 10 events.
Many are from Houston, but there’s representation from “all over,” he said, and NFR fans should recognize names such as Cory Solomon, Timber Moore, Trent Creagor of Stillwater and Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska.
From mutton busting to barrel racing to the pony express (a team relay race on horseback), the night is sure to be entertaining, Reagor said, and it’s all thanks to his “outstanding” sponsors and fan base.
Saturday’s grand entry into the rodeo arena will be at 8 p.m.
A jackpot took place Friday evening, and another will follow the rodeo Sunday morning, at Crossbar Indoor Arena, 270 W. 171st St. in Mounds at 11 a.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for under 3, and a portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society for prostate cancer research and assistance.
