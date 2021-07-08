Unemployment claims decline as state's return-to-work incentive is implemented, but many applications hit snags

The week ending June 26 was the last week unemployed workers in Oklahoma would have been eligible for enhanced, temporary federal unemployment benefits linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stitt ended the state’s participation in the federal program early in the hope that it would lure more workers back to the workforce.

In lieu of receiving the enhanced federal benefits of an additional $300 per week, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is offering a $1,200 payment to the first 20,000 workers who return to work and stay on the job for at least six months.

The first incentive payments are scheduled to go out next week, according to an OESC spokesperson.

But OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt noted in a prepared statement Thursday that many of the claims already received have technical issues that caused them to be rejected.

“The OESC team is actively reviewing and verifying applications for the Back to Work Initiative,” Zumwalt said. “About 10% of applications have moved on to the final review process, and the remainder have not made it through all stages of the application because they do not meet the eligibility qualifications.