Unemployment claims continue to decline as state officials say 75% of calls resolved on first attempt

First-time jobless claims declined by nearly 9% last week in Oklahoma compared to revised figures from the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,594 initial jobless claims were filed last week in Oklahoma, compared to 5,031 claims filed the prior week.
The week also marked the 28th consecutive week that the four-week moving average of continued claims had declined, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Oklahoma has averaged about 5,200 initial jobless claims each week for the past four months, more than double the average number filed during the same period just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic prompting business layoffs and furloughs.
The slight decline in initial claims comes as officials with the OESC said last week that claimants should not lose a week of benefits as they roll out the latest temporary federal benefit program.
OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a series of videos on social media Saturday that ‘99%” of claimants will be able to file a claim as they normally would under the new Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers program, which provides up to 11 additional weeks of unemployment for those who have exhausted their eligibility in other programs.
She urged claimants not to file for benefits in programs they are not eligible as it would “hangup” their claim for benefits.
The OESC also reported Thursday that 75.6% of claimant calls to the agency were being resolved on the first call.
“We are continuing to place priority on helping claimants with their benefits questions as quickly as possible, and I commend our team for their commitment to resolving issues on the first call,” Zumwalt said. “Since the start of the pandemic, OESC paid out more than $3.84 billion dollars in benefits, which is more than the past decade combined, and processed more than 8.6 billion payments. Although we are encouraged by the decrease in claims, we remain focused on ensuring Oklahomans are getting the help they need.”
Meanwhile, 36,435 continued claims, or those filed after an initial claim and following one week of unemployment, were filed the week ending Dec. 26. Continued claims declined by about 2,700 compared to revised figures from the prior week.
Nationally, unadjusted initial claims increased 9.2%, or by 81,127 to 922,072 the week ending Saturday.