Unemployment claims continue to decline as state officials say 75% of calls resolved on first attempt

First-time jobless claims declined by nearly 9% last week in Oklahoma compared to revised figures from the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,594 initial jobless claims were filed last week in Oklahoma, compared to 5,031 claims filed the prior week.

The week also marked the 28th consecutive week that the four-week moving average of continued claims had declined, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Oklahoma has averaged about 5,200 initial jobless claims each week for the past four months, more than double the average number filed during the same period just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic prompting business layoffs and furloughs.

The slight decline in initial claims comes as officials with the OESC said last week that claimants should not lose a week of benefits as they roll out the latest temporary federal benefit program.

OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a series of videos on social media Saturday that ‘99%” of claimants will be able to file a claim as they normally would under the new Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers program, which provides up to 11 additional weeks of unemployment for those who have exhausted their eligibility in other programs.