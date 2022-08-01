Ukraine war refugees, Tulsa relatives, thankful to reunite after chaotic time

If you want to make a direct impact in a war, the front line is usually the place to be.

Yelena Kovlagina-Rios learned that firsthand as a COVID ward nurse at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital.

But the front is not always an option. And a few months ago — when yet another global crisis became personal for Kovlagina-Rios — she found herself in that exact situation, forced to try to help from a distance.

A native of Ukraine, the Tulsa resident was horrified in February at the news of Russia’s invasion of her homeland, and she immediately began working to get her family members there to safety.

“It’s been a long and frustrating journey,” Kovlagina-Rios said last week.

If the effort seemed hopeless at times, though, it ultimately paid off.

A few days ago, a group of six of her relatives — her grandparents, an uncle and aunt and their children — arrived in Tulsa.

Forced to leave most of their belongings behind in Ukraine, they came with just one suitcase each.

All are now living with Kovlagina-Rios, her husband, Moises, and their four young children.

There’s still much uncertainty about the future, she said.

But the important thing is that they are here now, and everyone is safe.

Decision to flee

The images coming out of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, were almost too heart-breaking for Kovlagina-Rios to look at.

“It was very emotional. I was literally speechless. I knew those streets. I had walked them,” she said.

But the hardest part of seeing her hometown devastated by Russian shelling was knowing she had loved ones still there.

Kovlagina-Rios, whose mother, Inga Jones, also lives in Tulsa, immigrated to the U.S. in 2001. But she grew up in Mykolaiv, and her ties to the city run deep.

Located on Ukraine’s southern coast, Mykolaiv, with a population of around 480,000, has been a target for Russia from the start of the invasion. It has remained under Ukrainian control but has been subject to frequent shelling, and about half of the residents have left.

Kovlagina-Rio’s grandparents Valentyn Tsymer and Svitlana Shpuryk have called Mykolaiv home for much of their lives.

The couple, who spoke to the World last week with Kovlagina-Rios translating, said that in the early days of the invasion, they did not expect to have to flee.

But as the explosions came ever closer, rattling the walls and windows of their apartment, they eventually realized it was the wise course.

“The shelling began to intensify and was happening so fast — even before the warning sirens could warn us,” Shpuryk said.

Recalling World War II, which he lived through as a boy, Tsymer couldn’t help but think back to when his country was under German occupation.

The experience was similar, he said, but also different.

“What it took years for the Germans to destroy, it only took weeks or days for the Russians,” he said.

Kovlagina-Rios and her mother kept in constant communication with the couple. Through a special channel on the Telegram messaging app, they often knew about shell attacks before the couple did.

“We’d get the notifications, and we’d call them to ask if they were taking cover,” Kovlagina-Rios said.

The only real cover, though, was to get them out.

Determined to bring her family to the U.S., Kovlagina-Rios spent weeks contacting every agency, organization and individual who might conceivably help.

But everywhere she turned, “it felt like it was closed door after closed door,” she said.

One factor that temporarily stalled the effort was that her grandmother did not have a passport.

“She’d had no reason to believe she would ever need one,” Kovlagina-Rios said. “She never thought a day would come when she would have to pack her whole life into one luggage bag and leave her home.”

In the end, a new program called Uniting for Ukraine paved the way for the family to leave.

Introduced in April by the U.S. government, the program grants Ukrainians a temporary two-year stay in the U.S. if they have the financial support of a sponsor.

“It was a relief and a blessing,” Kovlagina-Rios said.

Full house

Kovlagina-Rios is also grateful for her fellow Tulsans.

The outpouring of support, especially from her church, The Park Church of Christ, has been humbling, she said. They began collecting and providing necessities and other aid for her guests well before they arrived.

“We cannot express how much it means,” she said, tearing up.

Kovlagina-Rios said more families from Ukraine are arriving in Tulsa and will face similar challenges going forward.

To help, she started a Facebook group called Ukrainians of Tulsa.

“It’s just a way to provide community and support and help each other out with different problems,” she said.

Meanwhile, her family continues to keep up with the news from Ukraine, where it’s coming up on six months since the war began.

“Eventually sooner or later the war will be over. But there’s so much damage done,” Tsymer said, adding that he doesn’t know whether he will ever see his homeland again.

He and his wife couldn’t be more thankful to the U.S., though, he said. The aid and support for Ukraine have helped it survive, Tsymer said. Now, the U.S. is also giving families like his a place of refuge.

“We are thankful to be here and to be safe and not to hear the sirens blaring,” he said.

“Plus, our daughter is here, our granddaughter is here. And also here, we get to see our great-grandchildren.”

Kovlagina-Rios, whose children range in age from 2 to 9, has watched her household balloon from six to 12 almost overnight.

“We are a pretty full house,” she said.

And a happy house.

While much about the future may still be a question mark, they are pausing just to appreciate where they are and how far they’ve come, Kovlagina-Rios said.

“We will keep taking one day at a time and see where God will lead,” she said.

<&rule>

Ukraine refugees: Humanitarian efforts