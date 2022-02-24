Ukraine crisis has far-reaching implications, says University of Tulsa professor

University of Tulsa professor Benjamin Peters boils down Ukraine's importance to Russia and to the world into a principle attributed to former U.S. National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski: "Without Ukraine, Russia ceases to be an empire, but with Ukraine suborned and then subordinated, Russia automatically becomes an empire."
"So long as Russia does not have an empire, the current international order and economy stays the same," Peters said.
That, then, leads to the question of to what extent the U.S. and its allies will go to prevent Russia from regaining its empire, even as Russian forces march into eastern Ukraine.
"The West, I think, is making a bet that staggered sanctions are going to cost less than the costs of a resurgent Russian empire," Peters said Wednesday afternoon, just hours before Russia began sending rockets into targets across Ukraine. "For us, the bet is that if you can freeze Russian capital, … you can exert pressure on the circles that are pushing Putin to do this."
Peters' list of titles includes chair of media studies and an affiliation with TU's School of Cyber Studies. He was also director of Russian studies at the university.
Peters lived and studied in Russia and Ukraine for several years during the late 1990s and early 2000s, and he has some definite ideas about the current situation. The two countries may be a long way from Oklahoma, but Peters said there are more reasons than fuel and oil and gas prices to care about what happens there.
"Ukraine is an independent country," he said. "It has the right to self-determination. … It's a country, and it's having its sovereign territory invaded."
That invader, Russia, has long historical, cultural and political ties to Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin advances as justification for occupation of eastern Ukraine and before that Crimea. Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, was the seat of the Rus people from whom Russia derives its name.
But Ukrainians have long thought of themselves as a separate people whose rich soils and natural resources made them more important to Russia than Russia is to them.
Peters said a 17-year-old relative of a family friend living in Kyiv sees no meaning in life except to sacrifice it fighting Russians.
"It will be forfeit and worthwhile if he dies at the age of 18 fighting Russians over a chunk of land in southeastern Europe," Peters said.
The economic sanctions being brought to bear against Russia and its ruling oligarchs also affect the West, including the United States. Stock markets are spiraling, and fuel prices are expected to rise beyond the rebound from the COVID-19 downturn as markets close to Russian exports.
The long-term alternative, though, likely would be worse, Peters said.
"The cost of our gas is probably going to go up a little bit, but consider that to the cost of outright war, which would be horrific and catastrophic," he said. "It would be horrific in human costs. … There are 4 million people just in the (Russian-occupied) southeast corner of Ukraine. There are also military costs. Every time the United States or NATO exercises itself militarily, we just jump millions of dollars — trillions of dollars — overnight."
And that, he said, "would be pennies compared to the long-term generational costs of war. We just simply cannot go to war."
"War would be catastrophic, but at the same time the status quo is kind of dark."
Almost no one in the United States is advocating war with Russia, but some in Oklahoma's all-Republican congressional delegation are satisfied with the sanctions announced by the Biden administration. Earlier this week, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern called the administration's reaction weak and too late.
Other observers with foreign policy backgrounds say Biden's staggered approach is preferable because it leaves the U.S. room to maneuver.
And, in any event, the sanctions must be agreed upon by all Western allies to be effective.
Standing by watching is China and its increasingly autocratic leader Xi Jinping.
"What China decides to do in the future, some think, may take its cues from how the West responds to Russia," Peters said. "Russia is making kind of on-ramps and setting the model for China. And China is such a bigger deal. … Russia is not economically powerful; it just has a few rich guys."
Peters said it is important to recognize that Russia is not the U.S.S.R. and that the conflict is not about capitalism versus socialism. Russia has adopted a hybrid brand of bare-knuckled capitalism free of Western democracy and its moderating institutions.
"This is not Cold War 2.0," said Peters. "This is not state socialism. This is imperial capitalism without democracy."