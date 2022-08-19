U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visiting Tulsa on Tuesday

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon as part of a six-state tour highlighting projects funded through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, his office said Friday morning.
Buttigieg's stop in Tulsa is related to a $10 million grant to reopen West 51st Street under U.S. 75, and to build a new pedestrian bridge and a new connection to the Arkansas River Trail.
Reopening West 51st Street is expected to revitalize a neighborhood cut off by U.S. 75 decades ago.
Details of Buttigieg's visit to Tulsa were not disclosed.
Buttigieg's trip begins Tuesday morning in Tampa, Fla., and continues through Friday with stops in Nevada, Minnesota, Ohio and New Hampshire.