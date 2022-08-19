 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visiting Tulsa on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg listens at an event in Philadelphia, on Jan. 14, 2022. AP File Photo

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon as part of a six-state tour highlighting projects funded through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, his office said Friday morning.

Buttigieg's stop in Tulsa is related to a $10 million grant to reopen West 51st Street under U.S. 75, and to build a new pedestrian bridge and a new connection to the Arkansas River Trail.

Reopening West 51st Street is expected to revitalize a neighborhood cut off by U.S. 75 decades ago.

Details of Buttigieg's visit to Tulsa were not disclosed.

Buttigieg's trip begins Tuesday morning in Tampa, Fla., and continues through Friday with stops in Nevada, Minnesota, Ohio and New Hampshire.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Former Sand Springs church youth group leader sentenced

Prosecutors contended that Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, engaged in a sexualized-relationship using text messaging when the minor was 11, 12 and 13 years old, thus committing the crime of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N., Ukraine push for demilitarized zone around Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert