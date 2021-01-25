U.S. Sen. James Lankford to remain on Race Massacre Centennial Commission

U.S. Sen. James Lankford will remain on the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Several commission members and others had called for Lankford to resign or be removed because of objections he lodged concerning the 2020 presidential election.

Lankford later apologized for, he said, failing to recognize that questioning the election results in cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia and Atlanta could offend Black Oklahomans.

"At its core, the Centennial Commission is about reconciliation," according to a statement from the commission. "For the purpose of achieving that goal, we must continue to harness our connective tissue — even when we are not in absolute agreement.

"Senator Lankford, despite clear differences (some of them profound), stands on common ground with us in terms of the importance of reconciliation as well as educating all United States citizens about Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District, the storied 'Black Wall Street,' including the massacre and its impact on Oklahoma and the nation.

"The Centennial Commission believes deeply in racial reconciliation and inter-generational healing. To that end, we must continue to extend an olive branch. It is our inherent duty to show our partners the way.