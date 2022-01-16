U.S. headlight standards being improved for first time in decades

Two years from now, new cars will have safer headlights. Research from the AAA auto club demonstrated the inadequacy of headlights used on most U.S. vehicles.
Given the compelling findings, federal lawmakers recently updated U.S. headlight standards for the first time in decades.
AAA found that European and Canadian vehicles equipped with adaptive driving beam headlights increase roadway lighting by as much as 86% when compared to U.S. low beam headlights.
Yet, they haven’t been part of U.S. standards for automobile manufacturers. Adaptive headlights control the beam pattern based on the presence and location of other vehicles, as well as the camera/sensor and software. The high beams are always on and when another vehicle is detected, that area is shaded to prevent glare that would otherwise interfere with the other driver’s field of vision.
Seventy-five percent of pedestrian fatalities happen at night.
“Driving after dark carries the highest fatality rate for both drivers and pedestrians,” says Leslie Gamble, spokeswoman for AAA Oklahoma. “Given the sharp increase in fatalities on U.S. roadways — especially pedestrian fatalities — the updated headlight standards will literally be a lifesaving improvement.”
Across the state in 2020, 682 crashes involved pedestrians, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. As a result, 86 pedestrians died and 143 others were seriously injured.
AAA Automotive Engineering research provided to lawmakers showed that halogen headlights found on most U.S. vehicles failed to safely light unlit roadways at speeds above 40 mph. These headlights do not give drivers enough time to see, react and brake to avoid a pedestrian or object in the roadway.
Until drivers are able to purchase new vehicles fitted with adaptive driving beam headlights, they can take other precautions to drive more safely in darkness. AAA Oklahoma recommends:
If your car’s headlamp lenses are anything but crystal clear, have them restored or replaced to improve light output.
Unlike batteries or tires, most drivers don’t routinely inspect their headlights. AAA suggests drivers check their headlights for changes in appearance such as yellowing or clouding. If the bulb is difficult to see, it is time to have the lenses replaced or restored as soon as possible. At three-to-five years old, vehicles can begin showing signs of headlight deterioration. With the average age of a car on U.S. roads now at 12.1 years old, many are driving without the benefit of the best lighting available.
Restoring headlights, while the most cost effective option, offers less of an improvement in light output than replacement. Professional and DIY restoration returned light output back to approximately 70% in AAA’s research.
Replacing headlights with original equipment manufacturer parts is the most effective method to restore light output back to 100%. Aftermarket parts also performed well, restoring light output between 83 and 90%.
AAA recommends replacement since it offers the most improvement in the amount of light produced. Both replacement and restoration services are provided at AAA Car Care Centers in central Oklahoma and at AAA Approved Auto Repair shops statewide.
When driving after dark on unlit roadways, use high beams whenever possible. There is a difference between seeing the roadway markings, signs, and other vehicles, versus being able to perceive a non‐reflective object in your path. AAA research found that a majority of Americans (64%) do not regularly use their high beams. High beams improve forward illumination by 28% and are much more effective at providing the proper amount of light when traveling at higher speeds.
Monitor and adjust driving speeds when traveling on unlit roads at night to allow enough time to detect, react and stop the vehicle in order to avoid striking a pedestrian, animal or object in the roadway.