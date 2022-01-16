U.S. headlight standards being improved for first time in decades

Across the state in 2020, 682 crashes involved pedestrians, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. As a result, 86 pedestrians died and 143 others were seriously injured.

AAA Automotive Engineering research provided to lawmakers showed that halogen headlights found on most U.S. vehicles failed to safely light unlit roadways at speeds above 40 mph. These headlights do not give drivers enough time to see, react and brake to avoid a pedestrian or object in the roadway.

Until drivers are able to purchase new vehicles fitted with adaptive driving beam headlights, they can take other precautions to drive more safely in darkness. AAA Oklahoma recommends:

If your car’s headlamp lenses are anything but crystal clear, have them restored or replaced to improve light output.