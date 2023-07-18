An emergency bridge repair is slowing traffic on U.S. 75 northbound, with a stop sign controlling the westbound ramp from the Creek Turnpike until further notice.

A routine inspection earlier in the day discovered a crack in a bridge beam, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said early Tuesday afternoon.

Northbound U.S. 75 has been narrowed to one lane between the Creek Turnpike and 96th Street in Jenks as work continues on the emergency bridge repair.

The work on the bridge over Polecat Creek is expected to take two to three weeks, ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.

Motorists westbound on the Creek Turnpike should use extra caution as traffic from the north U.S. 75 exit ramp is being controlled by a stop sign as part of the work zone, ODOT said.

"Because of the way the lane shift (on northbound U.S. 75) happens, there's no room for people to merge. So stopping traffic there just made sense," Gerlach said.