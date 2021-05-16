Two wounded in gunfire exchange between armed man, police at Tulsa apartment complex

Two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire between police and and an armed man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The incident began about 12:37 p.m. in what a police spokesman described as a random encounter between an armed man and a painter.

The armed man "for no reason" pointed a gun at the painter, who was doing contract work at Savanna Landing Apartments, 1111 E. 60th St., police spokesman Lt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The painter ran from the man, who chased him through the complex before pointing the gun directly at the victim's head when the victim had apparently stopped running because he was out of breath, Meulenberg said.

The victim again began running from the suspect, and the victim was able to flag down officers nearby.

Police located the armed man, later identified as Edward Madden, 29, and ordered him to drop the gun he was holding.

He reportedly began firing at officers, who returned fire, striking him in the hip. He was "fine," in stable condition and was being treated at a local hospital, Meulenberg said.

A bystander was also struck in the arm by a ricocheted bullet fired by Madden's weapon, Meulenberg said. She also was not seriously injured.