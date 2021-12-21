 Skip to main content
Two women killed in Adair County collision
Two women killed in Adair County collision

  • Updated
  • 0

Two woman were killed and a man is in critical condition after a collision near Stilwell on Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said they are still investigating what happened, but the collision occurred about 2:50 p.m. 6 miles south of Stilwell on U.S. 59 in Adair County.

The driver of a 2021 GMC Acadia, a 20-year-old from Stigler, was treated and released from the hospital, but two of his passengers, Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa, died at the scene. A third passenger, a 21-year-old from Stigler, was flown by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

The other driver in the collision, a 17-year-old from Stigler, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup and was treated and released from a Stilwell hospital.

Two passengers, Vann and the 21-year-old, were not wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

Troopers said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.

