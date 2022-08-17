Two Wister women killed in LeFlore County collision

Two women were killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision near Wister in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Nina Johnson, 77, was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue on U.S. 270 near Maxey Cemetery Lane just before 2 p.m. when she yielded to an emergency vehicle that passed her car.

When the vehicle passed, she attempted to turn south onto Maxey Cemetery Lane from the U.S. 270 shoulder when a 2022 Chevrolet 3500 pickup hit her car on the driver's side door.

Johnson was pinned in her car before being rescued by the Wister Fire Department, but she and her passenger, Sandra Gentry, 65, both died at the scene. The driver of the pickup did not report any injuries.

Both women were wearing seat belts; the driver of the pickup was not, the OHP said.

The cause of the crash was listed as an improper turn, troopers reported.