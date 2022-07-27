 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Tulsans killed in crash on I-40 in New Mexico

  Updated
  • 0

Two Tulsans were killed early Monday in a head-on crash near Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

Stephen Barnes, 67, and Susan Barnes, 69, were eastbound in a Nissan Sentra about 8:40 a.m. in Guadaulpe County, according to a report from New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

A 2017 Freightliner traveling west on Interstate 40 near mile marker 294 crossed the median and struck the Sentra head-on, the report states. Stephen Barnes, who was driving, and Susan Barnes were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and an occupant of the Freightliner were were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report. 

Seat belts were equipped and "properly utilized," the report states. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I'm a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.

